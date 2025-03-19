PN, RFN Conducted Bilateral Naval Exercise Arabian Monsoon-VI In North Arabian Sea
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Navy (PN) and Russian Federation Navy (RFN) conducted bilateral naval exercise Arabian Monsoon-VI in North Arabian Sea.
According to a news release of Pakistan Navy various assets of Pakistan Navy, including a Destroyer, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, a Fast Attack Craft (Missile), a Maritime Patrol Aircraft, and a UAV, participated in the exercise alongside RFN ships.
A key highlight of the exercise was the participation of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter aircraft in various serials. The exercise featured multi-faceted maritime warfare serials and a coordinated patrol, aimed at enhancing interoperability and demonstrating a joint commitment to countering common maritime security threats.
Prior to the sea phase, RFN ships were hosted at Karachi, where cross-ship visits, harbour drills, and table-top discussions were conducted. RFN delegates also called on senior Pakistan Navy officials and paid tribute to the Founder of Pakistan by laying a wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid.
Joint maritime exercises with key naval forces underscore Pakistan Navy’s commitment to maintaining maritime security and ensuring a stable maritime order in the region.
Recent Stories
Establishment of a special overseas bench in the Islamabad High Court is a pract ..
Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry ..
Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025
UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy
Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two drivers arrested over over-speed6 minutes ago
-
Int’l Day of Happiness to be observed on March 206 minutes ago
-
Public complaints to be resolved on urgent basis: MD WASA6 minutes ago
-
KP to launch Universal Digital Payment System6 minutes ago
-
GCWUF distributes Eidi among its employees6 minutes ago
-
PN, RFN conducted bilateral naval exercise Arabian Monsoon-VI in North Arabian Sea6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown intensified against profiteers in Dera6 minutes ago
-
ISSI-PAIDAR commemorate Tunisia’s Independence Day6 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ramazan stalls in Sahulat Bazaar16 minutes ago
-
Dengue situation reviewed in meeting16 minutes ago
-
ASI martyred in Nowshera16 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts iftar dinner for African missions & diaspora16 minutes ago