PN, Royal Bahrain Defence Forces Conduct Exercise At Arabian Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Bilateral exercise Shaheen Al Jazeera-2019 held between Pakistan Navy's Special Service Group and Royal Bahrain Defence Force's Special Operation Force (SOF) concluded on Sunday at the Arabian sea near Karachi.

Shaheen Al Jazeera is a series of bilateral SOF exercises which is conducted annually between Pakistan Navy (PN) and Royal Bahrain Defence Force. This exercise, being 13th in the series, continued for ten days, PN press release here stated.

The aim of the exercise was to strengthen military relationships, improve coordination and interoperability besides exchange of professional expertise in SOF domains.

Personnel from both forces mutually benefitted from the exercise which included Maritime Interdiction Operations, SEAL Teams Insertion Techniques and Frogman Operations.

The exercise concluded with a remarkable coordinated Visit Board Search and Seizure Operations involving PN Ships, Sea-king helicopters, Special Forces' Boats and combined SOF teams. The closing event was conducted in Arabian Sea off Karachi and was witnessed by Commander Naval Special Force of Bahrain on board Pakistan Navy Ship who appreciated professional conduct of the exercise.

The exercise is a reflection of strong bilateral military cooperation between Pakistan Navy and Royal Bahrain Defence Force.

Professional experiences gained during bilateral exercise were mutually rewarding and will foster greater bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

