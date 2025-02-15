Open Menu

PN, RSNF Reaffirm Operational Readiness By Firepower Display During NAB-XV In North Arabian Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Navy (PN) and Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) successfully concluded the bilateral maritime exercise NASEEM AL BAHR-XV with a display of live weapon firing in the North Arabian Sea.

Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces graced the event as the Chief Guest, while Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, was also present on the occasion, according to a PN news release.

PNS ZULFIQUAR, along with RSNF Ships HMS JAZAN, HMS AL YARMOOK and HMS HAIL, fired a variety of Surface to Surface and Surface to Air missiles. All PN and RSNF Ships successfully engaged their respective targets, demonstrating their combat readiness and war-fighting potential.

Exercise NASEEM AL BAHR-XV featured advanced maritime operations, and the participating assets of both navies executed a diverse range of complex scenarios, including joint maneuvers, Anti-Surface Warfare, Anti-Submarine Warfare and integrated Maritime Security Operations.

The exercise provided an opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation, enhance interoperability and demonstrate a shared commitment to ensure maritime security. While recently concluded AMAN 25 demonstrated the soft power, Live Weapon Firing during NASEEM AL BAHR-XV testified Pakistan Navy's combat firepower.

Exercise NASEEM AL BAHR is a biennial operational exercise that reinforces the strategic partnership between Pakistan Navy and the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, reflecting their unwavering resolve to safeguard mutual maritime interests.

