PN Ship Reaches Karachi With Healthcare Equipment/supplies To Handle COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

PN ship reaches Karachi with healthcare equipment/supplies to handle COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :A Pakistan Navy vessel, PN Nasr, arrived here Sunday from Kingdom of Bahrain, with critically needed healthcare equipment/ supplies to help counter third wave of Covid - 19 in the country.

Consul General, Kingdom of Bahrain, Yaser Isa Ajlan Isa Al Heddi, Commander, Karachi Logistics Area, Maj Gen Muhammad Zafar Iqbal,  along with other senior Army and Navy officers were present at Karachi Port to receive the shipment.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Navy, these medical supplies will facilitate improvement in medical infrastructure and response to COVID-19 induced emergencies.

Pakistan Navy had always remained at forefront to contribute towards nation building and extend assistance to the government during natural calamities.

This act of generosity by people of Bahrain in these testing times was said to be always remembered and further strengthen brotherly relations between the two Muslim countries.

