PN Ship SAIF Visits Kuwait For Regional Maritime Security Patrol

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

PN ship SAIF visits Kuwait for Regional Maritime Security Patrol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF has visited Port Mina' ash Shuwaykh, Kuwait during Overseas Deployment. The ship was deployed to undertake Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in Gulf of Aden, North Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman to contribute in international efforts to ensure maritime security in region, said a Pakistan Navy news release received here Sunday.

Upon arrival at the port vicinity, the PNS SAIF was welcomed by a Kuwaiti Navy Ship.

On reaching the harbour, the ship was warmly received by Ambassador of Pakistan in Kuwait Syed Sajjad Haider and officials of Kuwaiti Naval Force.

During stay at port, the Commanding Officer of Pakistan Navy Ship called on civil and military leadership of host country and discussed matter of bilateral relations and navy to navy collaboration.

After the port visit, a Passage Exercise was conducted among Pakistan Navy and Kuwaiti Naval Force.

Pakistan Navy has always remained committed in maintaining regional peace and stability in Indian Ocean Region. Continuous deployments of PN Ships and participation in bilateral exercises was a practical manifestation of PN resolve in maintaining stability and order in maritime domain, it added.

Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy close diplomatic ties and cordial relations. The port visit will contribute in strengthening bilateral ties and enhance interoperability between the two navies.

