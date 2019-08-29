UrduPoint.com
PN To Give Befitting Response To Any Misadventure By Enemy: Naval Chief

Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:36 PM

PN to give befitting response to any misadventure by enemy: Naval Chief

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Thursday expressed confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy said that the maritime situation was being closely monitored to give a befitting response to any misadventure by the enemy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Thursday expressed confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy said that the maritime situation was being closely monitored to give a befitting response to any misadventure by the enemy.

The Naval Chief stated this while chairing Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy held here at Naval Headquarters, Pakistan navy press release said.

Matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation and training & welfare of troops were reviewed.

Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future projects and plans of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

While making an overall appraisal of the prevalent security environment in the wake of Indian government's unilateral action to change the status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), the forum expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and reiterated that such acts will never change the ground realities and ultimately the Kashmiris will succeed in their just and rightful struggle.

Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy's Policies and Plans.

