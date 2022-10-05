PN War College delegation meets Minister Faisal Subzwari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :A 10– member delegation of the Pakistan Navy War College visited the Ministry of Maritime Affairs as part of their study tour.

The delegation, headed by Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan SI(M), Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, was briefed by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari.

The minister briefed the delegation on the functions of the ministry and the prospects of the country's maritime sector, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

He further said that in the National Security Policy, there was special focus on the pivotal role of national economy.

He further apprised the young officers on the contributions of all three ports of Pakistan to the national economy and highlighted the challenges that the ministry was facing in each department.

The delegation head briefed the minister about the roles and responsibilities of PN War College and said that it was a premier seat of learning in the Pakistan Navy and provided training to mid-career officers.

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks from the participant and with the exchange of souvenirs from both the sides.