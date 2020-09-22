PNAC conducts Halal Accreditation awareness seminar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Accreditation Council, Ministry of Science and Technology conducted awareness seminar on Halal Accreditation in collaboration with Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries on Tuesday at auditorium of PCSIR laboratory complex here to promote and highlights the role of PNAC, need, importance and benefits of Halal Accreditation.

The theme of the seminar was Halal Accreditation; A Gateway to International Trade. The chief guest Vice President SAARC Chambers of Commerce Haji Gulam Ali, Director General Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) Ismat Gul Khattak, Secretary Agriculture Dr. Israr, Fareed Ullah Khan Khattak, DG Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) gave speeches during the inaugural session and appreciate the efforts of PNAC for raising the awareness among the stakeholders.

On this occasion DG PNAC said that besides Pakistan being a Muslim country its share in global halal market is negligible while non Muslims taking benefits from this trillion Dollars global halal market. Haji Gulam Ali added that Pakistan should learn from the experience of Turkey and Malaysia that how they uplift economy by focusing the standardization.

PNAC was sole accreditation body under the administrative control of Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of Pakistan. PNAC has the mandate to accredit Halal Certification Bodies (HCBs). In fact in the field of Halal Accreditation, PNAC was the first Accreditation Body in the World that has launched Halal Accreditation Scheme in 2012.

Certificates and Reports issued by accredited Halal Certification Bodies are being accepted around the globe. PNAC engaged in delivering awareness throughout the country on the importance of Halal Accreditation and its benefits to all stakeholders i.e Regulatory Bodies, Halal Certification Bodies, Foods service providers, Manufacturers and Importers of processed, non-processed food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, textiles and leather, crockery, restaurants, tourism, and recreational services providers and other stakeholders.

The demand for Halal Market and Industry is growing at a fast pace and having drawn so much attention and interest from all around the world. The development initiative, strategies, and controlling mechanism are essential for the promotion of the Halal economy in Pakistan.

In the technical session Omar Qureshi Project Director, Abdus Sami Deputy Director and Farooq Azam Khan Deputy Director from PNAC gave presentations on different topics of Halal Accreditation. Sharia Advisor Maulana Sayedul Arifeen also gave speech on fundamentals of halal.

Stakeholders from Regulatory Bodies, Certification Bodies, Industries professionals from different market segment like food, pharmaceutical, textile, cosmetics, tourism participated in the seminar.

At the end of inaugural session DG PNAC Ismat Gul Khattak presented souvenirs to chief guest and others guests. DG PNAC and DG PCSIR after the technical session distributed the certificates among the participants of the seminar.