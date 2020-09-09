PNAC, FPCCI organizes awareness seminar on Halal accreditation

Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) and Ministry of Science and Technology on Wednesday organized awareness seminar on Halal Accreditation in collaboration with Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) and Ministry of Science and Technology on Wednesday organized awareness seminar on Halal Accreditation in collaboration with Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce.

The seminar was aimed to highlight the role of PNAC, needs, importance and benefits of Halal accreditation.

The theme of the seminar was Halal Accreditation, A Gateway to International Trade. Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Science and Technology was the chief guest.

Ms. Ismat Gul Khattak Director General Pakistan National Accreditation Council, Akhtar Bughio Director General Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) and President FPPCI Mian Anjum Nisar gave speeches during the inaugural session and appreciate the efforts of PNAC for raising the awareness among the stakeholders.

At the end of inaugural session DG PNAC Ismat Gul Khattak presented souvenirs to Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, DG PHA Akhtar Bughio and President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar.

In the technical session Omar Quereshi Project Director, Abdus Sami Deputy Director and Farooq Azam Khan Deputy Director from PNAC gave presentations on different topics of Halal Accreditation.

Stakeholders from Regulatory bodies, Certification bodies, Industries professionals from different market segment like food, pharmaceutical, textile, cosmetics, tourism participated in the seminar.

After the technical session DG PNAC distributes the certificates to the participants of the seminar