UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNAC, FPCCI Organizes Awareness Seminar On Halal Accreditation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:54 PM

PNAC, FPCCI organizes awareness seminar on Halal accreditation

Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) and Ministry of Science and Technology on Wednesday organized awareness seminar on Halal Accreditation in collaboration with Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) and Ministry of Science and Technology on Wednesday organized awareness seminar on Halal Accreditation in collaboration with Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce.

The seminar was aimed to highlight the role of PNAC, needs, importance and benefits of Halal accreditation.

The theme of the seminar was Halal Accreditation, A Gateway to International Trade. Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Science and Technology was the chief guest.

Ms. Ismat Gul Khattak Director General Pakistan National Accreditation Council, Akhtar Bughio Director General Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) and President FPPCI Mian Anjum Nisar gave speeches during the inaugural session and appreciate the efforts of PNAC for raising the awareness among the stakeholders.

At the end of inaugural session DG PNAC Ismat Gul Khattak presented souvenirs to Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, DG PHA Akhtar Bughio and President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar.

In the technical session Omar Quereshi Project Director, Abdus Sami Deputy Director and Farooq Azam Khan Deputy Director from PNAC gave presentations on different topics of Halal Accreditation.

Stakeholders from Regulatory bodies, Certification bodies, Industries professionals from different market segment like food, pharmaceutical, textile, cosmetics, tourism participated in the seminar.

After the technical session DG PNAC distributes the certificates to the participants of the seminar

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Chamber Market Commerce Textile From

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh meets with French Ambassador

2 hours ago

Pakistan Army shoots down 11th Indian spying quadc ..

2 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam favoured extending equal representat ..

2 minutes ago

Leading Opposition Parties in Montenegro Sign Coop ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Managed to Get Foreign Banks to Seize $350M ..

2 minutes ago

ECHR Registers 10 Complaints in Case of Armenia's ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.