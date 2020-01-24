PNC gives status of colleges to all nursing schools of PHSA network: DG

Director General (DG) Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) network Dr Ayub Roze Friday said Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) has given the status of colleges to all nursing schools of PHSA network and these colleges have been affiliated with Khyber Medical University now

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Provincial Health Services academy (PHSA) network Dr Ayub Roze Friday said Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) has given the status of colleges to all nursing schools of PHSA network and these colleges have been affiliated with Khyber Medical University now.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of Tutors Training Programme here, he said PNC has formally issued notification of the college status the other day, adding that such step would improve the performance and output of PHSA network.

He said that PHSA training colleges were imparting best nursing training to nurses, paramedic staff and playing a pivotal role in health sector.

He informed the participants that soon admissions in nursing colleges of PHSA network would start across the province as the tutors training has been completed in this regard.

On the occasion, he expressed gratitude to Health department KP for their imperative role in the step and said that PHSA network has become centre of Excellence in the province and its' services could not be overlooked in health sector.

Later, he distributed certificated among participants of training courses.