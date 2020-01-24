UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNC Gives Status Of Colleges To All Nursing Schools Of PHSA Network: DG

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 05:09 PM

PNC gives status of colleges to all nursing schools of PHSA network: DG

Director General (DG) Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) network Dr Ayub Roze Friday said Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) has given the status of colleges to all nursing schools of PHSA network and these colleges have been affiliated with Khyber Medical University now

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Provincial Health Services academy (PHSA) network Dr Ayub Roze Friday said Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) has given the status of colleges to all nursing schools of PHSA network and these colleges have been affiliated with Khyber Medical University now.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of Tutors Training Programme here, he said PNC has formally issued notification of the college status the other day, adding that such step would improve the performance and output of PHSA network.

He said that PHSA training colleges were imparting best nursing training to nurses, paramedic staff and playing a pivotal role in health sector.

He informed the participants that soon admissions in nursing colleges of PHSA network would start across the province as the tutors training has been completed in this regard.

On the occasion, he expressed gratitude to Health department KP for their imperative role in the step and said that PHSA network has become centre of Excellence in the province and its' services could not be overlooked in health sector.

Later, he distributed certificated among participants of training courses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khyber Medical University All Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

1 hour ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

2 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

2 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

2 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.