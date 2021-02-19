PNCA all set to celebrate mother languages literature fest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) was all set to celebrate 6th edition of Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival to highlight the potential of Pakistan's linguistic and cultural diversity on Feburary 21. In collaboration with Indus Cultural Forum (ICF), the event meant to pay tribute to living legends who have dedicated their lives to the promotion and protection of Pakistan's mother languages.

An official of PNCA told APP that different writers, intellectuals, artists and activists from up to 20 Pakistani languages will take part in this year's festival.

"This festival offers a platform for celebrating all 70 plus languages of Pakistan and encourages language communities to take action for saving these languages from extinction," he said.

He further added that this festival provides a platform to intellectuals, writers and thinkers representing different languages to come together and present their work on various genres of art, literature, culture and education in mother languages of Pakistan.

He said that all audience will be required to strictly comply with the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Government. Wider audience across the country will be able to watch the festival proceedings via our online platforms, he stated.