PNCA All Set To Hold Mega Cultural Programs On Kashmir Day Feb 5

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 12:10 PM

PNCA all set to hold mega cultural programs on Kashmir day Feb 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Counsil of the Arts (PNCA) will hold mega cultural programs and activities to mark the forthcoming Kashmir Solidarity day falling on February 5.

In collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, the program aimed to highlight the sacrifices of innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in the Indian Occupied Kashmir through purely a cultural perspective.

Students of different schools and colleges will present childern show in which speeches tableaus and Kashmiri songs will be presented to show solidarity with Kashmiris, an official informed APP.

             He said that stage show will be presented to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people and Indian's army barbarism.  The event will feature musical show based on patriotic and folk songs by folk artists and musicians along with Muzakra Screening of documentaries on Kashmir.

Photographic Exhibition will be displayed on Kashmir Exhibition of Books on Kashmir by National library of Pakistan, he added.

