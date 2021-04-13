UrduPoint.com
PNCA Announce Results Of Talent Hunt Contest

PNCA announce results of talent hunt contest

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday announced the results of week-18 of PNCA talent hunt music edition.

The first Jury award won by Suhail Ahmed Pirazdo, second Jury award by Moiz Abbas and third award won by Ali Hamza Kazmi

PNCA also announced special nominees including Sana Nemat, Irfan Haider Guglee, Raheel Khokar and Ali Qasim for their outstanding performance.

The results announced by Director General PNCA in a video message, she said, PNCA would also provide opportunities to the winners and special nominees in it's upcoming functions.

PNCA has started this programme for the promotion of classical and semi-classical to folk, modern tunes and pop singing among the younger generation and to groom their hidden talent at the National Art Gallery.

Renowned professionals artists in different specialized music fields were taking auditions of registered participants at PNCA.

DG PNCA said that Talent Hunt programme was attracting number of young music aspirant as hundreds of participants are taking registration to show their skills.

The programme was aimed to promote music field along with polishing the creative skills of the young people.

