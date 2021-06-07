UrduPoint.com
PNCA Announces Last Date For Registration In Film Production Session

Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday announced June 15, the last date for registration in its one year online film production session.

Talking to APP Director General PNCA Fouzia Saeed said the program aims to showcase talent of young generation through providing them such a platform where they could show their potential by learning various activities in this online course including cinematography, sound production, film production, script writing and film history.

She further informed that the international and national faculty had been arranged to deliver the session. This will provide a productive opportunity for the promotion of new talent and will also ensure the provision of possibilities for skillful artists, she added.

