PNCA announces National contest on World Ozone Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Visual Arts Division in collaboration with Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) and National Ozone Unit (NOU) for Asia Pacific Regional Ozone2 climate Art would organize national contest.

The participants can upload their work online by filling out the form on the website: www.ozone2climate.orgThe eligibility criteria for an individual or group of participants of the age limit 16 to 30 years. Winners will be given cash prizes.