PNCA announces result of week-20 talent hunt contest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday announced the result of week-20 of PNCA talent hunt music edition.

The first Jury award won by Abdul Manan, second Jury award by Farhan Ali and third award won by Ofaz Yousaf.

Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed has announced the results in online video on PNCA official page.

She said PNCA would also provide opportunities to the winners and special nominees in it's upcoming concerts and music functions.

PNCA has started this programme for the promotion of classical and semi-classical to folk, modern tunes and pop singing among the younger generation and to groom their hidden talent at the National Art Gallery.

Renowned professionals artists in different specialized music fields were taking auditions of registered participants at PNCA.

The programme was aimed to promote music field along with polishing the creative skills of the young people.