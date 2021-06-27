UrduPoint.com
PNCA Announces Result Of Week-28 Talent Hunt Music Edition

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 01:00 PM

PNCA announces result of week-28 talent hunt music edition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday announced the results of week-28 of 'talent hunt music edition'.

The first Jury award secured by Singer Sohail Ahmed Pirzado, second by Ghayas Haider and third award titled people's choice won by Ali.

The Arts council announced the result on it's official page online.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed said PNCA would also provide opportunities to the winners and special nominees in it's upcoming concerts and music functions.

She congratulated the winners of week-28 talent hunt edition.

PNCA had started the programme for the promotion of classical and semi-classical to folk, modern tunes and pop singing among the younger generation and to groom their hidden talent at the National Art Gallery.

Renowned professionals artists in different specialised music fields were taking auditions of registered participants at PNCA.

The program was aimed to promoting music field along with polishing the creative skills of the young people.

