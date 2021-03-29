PNCA announces results of week-16 talent hunt contest

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday announced the results of week-16 of PNCA talent hunt music edition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday announced the results of week-16 of PNCA talent hunt music edition.

According to results the first Jury award was claimed by Abdul Rehman, second by Ahmed and third by Akash Gill. While an award titled People's Choice was bagged by Hassan Nouman.

Announcing the results through a video message, Director General PNCA Fozia Saeed said the contestant Muhammad Bilal, Maqbool and Sabir Khan also performed well, adding that PNCA would give them an opportunity to perform in it's functions.

PNCA has started this programme for the promotion of classical and semi-classical to folk, modern tunes and pop singing among the younger generation and to groom their hidden talent at the National Art Gallery.

Renowned professionals in different specialized music fields were taking auditions of registered participants at PNCA.

DG PNCA further said the Talent Hunt programme was attracting a large number of young music aspirant as hundreds of participants has shown interest for registration of the said programme to explore their skills.

She said the programme was aimed to promote music field along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood.

"Any citizen can participate in programme", she said adding that the competition for playing instruments would also be held for both boys and girls to present their skills on flute, tabla, guitar, violin, keyboard and harmonium, she added.

Dr Fouzia said the programme provides a platform to the young enthusiast to discover and polish their talent in different art forms.