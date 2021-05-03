UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Announces Results Of Week-21 Talent Hunt Contest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:20 PM

PNCA announces results of week-21 talent hunt contest

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday announced the results of week-21 of PNCA talent hunt music edition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday announced the results of week-21 of PNCA talent hunt music edition.

The first Jury award won by Inzamam Ali, second Jury award by Tayaba Kazmi and third award won by Ismail Tahim.

Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed has announced the results in online video on PNCA official page.

She said PNCA would also provide opportunities to the winners and special nominees in it's upcoming concerts and music functions.

PNCA has started this programme for the promotion of classical and semi-classical to folk, modern tunes and pop singing among the younger generation and to groom their hidden talent at the National Art Gallery.

Renowned professionals artists in different specialised music fields were taking auditions of registered participants at PNCA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music

Recent Stories

Murad orders enforcement of strict measures in Kar ..

31 seconds ago

German industry hit by shortages of intermediate p ..

33 seconds ago

Distt Admin takes steps to prevent spread of coron ..

36 seconds ago

UAE ranks first in the world for mobile network sp ..

35 minutes ago

Health minister reviews UAE&#039;s experience in C ..

35 minutes ago

President calls for promoting digitalization of go ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.