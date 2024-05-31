PNCA Announces Summer Art Camp For Kids And Students
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Continuing its past practice of engage young minds in learning of creative arts, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced Summer Art Camp for kids and students during their vacation period.
The summer camp is being arranged by the council to develop artistic skills in the children through enrollment in Guitar, key board, Violin, Singing, Calligraphy, Drawing and painting classes.
According to the PNCA, the age limit for the art classes is Group I (4 -12 years), Group II (13-25 years) while for Calligraphy, Music and Singing Classes, the age limit is 6-25 years.
The total course fee for music and singing classes is Rs.
20,000 per course while Rs. 10,000/- per course will be charged for calligraphy, painting and drawing classes. The admission fee will be Rs. 1,000/-
The intending participants can apply to become the part of summer camp by visiting PNCA along with the documents including Birth Certificate/ Form- B Copy, two passport size photographs of student/ children, CNIC copy of one of the parents (father/ Mother) and copy of school ID.
For the participants, at least attendance for 12 classes mandatory for receipt of certificate.
The details regarding admission can be obtained through call or WhatsApp +923345252508 or visiting PNCA.
Recent Stories
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAJK Staff Associations sound alarm over reduced HEC budget20 seconds ago
-
Pineapple- best source to fight heatstroke24 seconds ago
-
Bilawal grieves over loss of lives in gas cylinder explosion in Hyderabad29 seconds ago
-
Relocation of offices at South Punjab Secretariat complex begins32 seconds ago
-
IRSA releases 279,900 cusecs water35 seconds ago
-
FFC lays foundation stone for water filtration plant in Rahim Yar Khan38 seconds ago
-
All resources to utilize to eradicate polio: DC Sukkur50 seconds ago
-
ICT cracks down in Tarnol against traffic violations52 seconds ago
-
Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted with 10 kg charras, 270 liters liquor59 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Hydro Union urges govt the significant disparity in salaries11 minutes ago
-
Workshop on ‘Bio Safety and Bio Security’ held11 minutes ago
-
Seven profiteers held11 minutes ago