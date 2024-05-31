Open Menu

PNCA Announces Summer Art Camp For Kids And Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Continuing its past practice of engage young minds in learning of creative arts, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced Summer Art Camp for kids and students during their vacation period.

The summer camp is being arranged by the council to develop artistic skills in the children through enrollment in Guitar, key board, Violin, Singing, Calligraphy, Drawing and painting classes.

According to the PNCA, the age limit for the art classes is Group I (4 -12 years), Group II (13-25 years) while for Calligraphy, Music and Singing Classes, the age limit is 6-25 years.

The total course fee for music and singing classes is Rs.

20,000 per course while Rs. 10,000/- per course will be charged for calligraphy, painting and drawing classes. The admission fee will be Rs. 1,000/- 

The intending participants can apply to become the part of summer camp by visiting PNCA along with the documents including Birth Certificate/ Form- B Copy, two passport size photographs of student/ children, CNIC copy of one of the parents (father/ Mother) and copy of school ID. 

For the participants, at least attendance for 12 classes mandatory for receipt of certificate.  

The details regarding admission can be obtained through call or WhatsApp +923345252508 or visiting PNCA.

