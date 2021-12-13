PNCA announces to continue 'Drawing Painting' classes

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Monday announced to continue 'Drawing and Painting' classes under a talented and learned instructor Faiza Shah aiming to highlight the inner talent of young generation

Talking to APP, Instructor Faiza Shah said,"In our country their is much potential and talent in forthcoming generation so it is dire need to display the artistic talent of youth".

She said the classes would be held two days in a week Wednesday-Thursday at PNCA , get the opportunity to reveal artistic creativity.

She said the main aim was to develop a disciplined practice that would both drive creative endeavors and help to locate oneself as an artist in the contemporary world.

Adding she said professional issues were addressed throughout the curriculum, and include instruction in writing, studio management, portfolio development, galleries and exhibitions, and public presentation.

"Our faculty of professional artists is dedicated to support youth to acquire and hone their artistic skills through rigorous practice,she said."\395

