UrduPoint.com

PNCA Announces To Continue 'Drawing Painting' Classes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 12:20 PM

PNCA announces to continue 'Drawing Painting' classes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Sunday announced to continue 'Drawing and Painting' classes under a talented and learned instructor Faiza Shah aiming to highlight the inner talent of young generation.

Talking to APP, Instructor Faiza Shah said,"In our country their is much potential and talent in forthcoming generation so it is dire need to display the artistic talent of youth".

She said the classes would be held two days in a week Wednesday-Thursday at PNCA , get the opportunity to reveal artistic creativity.

She said the main aim was to develop a disciplined practice that would both drive creative endeavors and help to locate oneself as an artist in the contemporary world.

Adding she said professional issues were addressed throughout the curriculum, and include instruction in writing, studio management, portfolio development, galleries and exhibitions, and public presentation.

"Our faculty of professional artists is dedicated to support youth to acquire and hone their artistic skills through rigorous practice,she said." \395 \778

Related Topics

Pakistan World Young Sunday

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary-General, Pakistani Foreign Minister ..

GCC Secretary-General, Pakistani Foreign Minister discuss humanitarian situation ..

6 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 273.04 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 273.04 million

2 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Khartoum organises training course ..

UAE Embassy in Khartoum organises training course for women in tourism and hospi ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th December 2021

4 hours ago
 Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tenni ..

Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tennis Championship with maiden tit ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.