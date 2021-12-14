PNCA announces to continue 'Tabla and Vocal' classes

Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Tuesday announced to continue 'Vocal and Tabla' classes two-day a week (Tuesday-Wednesday) with talented instructors Ahmed Khan and Sarfaraz Anwer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Tuesday announced to continue 'Vocal and Tabla' classes two-day a week (Tuesday-Wednesday) with talented instructors Ahmed Khan and Sarfaraz Anwer.

A PNCA official Masroor Shah told APP, PNCA believes in providing musicians and artists with the platform and inspiration they need to reach their full potential.

These classes are open to all citizens, regardless of their age. He stated that the registration process began in each course, adding the registration fee for each course was Rs 1,000.

He advised aspiring amateur musicians and artists to uncover their actual potential as musicians and artists.

These classes were an effort to promote music of all genres and crafts fields along with polishing the creative skills of the young artists, he explained.