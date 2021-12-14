UrduPoint.com

PNCA Announces To Continue 'Tabla And Vocal' Classes

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

PNCA announces to continue 'Tabla and Vocal' classes

Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Tuesday announced to continue 'Vocal and Tabla' classes two-day a week (Tuesday-Wednesday) with talented instructors Ahmed Khan and Sarfaraz Anwer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Tuesday announced to continue 'Vocal and Tabla' classes two-day a week (Tuesday-Wednesday) with talented instructors Ahmed Khan and Sarfaraz Anwer.

A PNCA official Masroor Shah told APP, PNCA believes in providing musicians and artists with the platform and inspiration they need to reach their full potential.

These classes are open to all citizens, regardless of their age. He stated that the registration process began in each course, adding the registration fee for each course was Rs 1,000.

He advised aspiring amateur musicians and artists to uncover their actual potential as musicians and artists.

These classes were an effort to promote music of all genres and crafts fields along with polishing the creative skills of the young artists, he explained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Young All

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil have strong ties: Nahyan bin Mubarak

UAE, Brazil have strong ties: Nahyan bin Mubarak

6 minutes ago
 US slaps visa restrictions on Congolese over wildl ..

US slaps visa restrictions on Congolese over wildlife trafficking

44 seconds ago
 Islamabad lacks good transport facility; imperativ ..

Islamabad lacks good transport facility; imperative to curb smog: EPA DG

46 seconds ago
 UAE announces 110 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoverie ..

UAE announces 110 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 ho ..

35 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $75.04 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $75.04 a barrel Monday

36 minutes ago
 EPG launches &#039;Postcards to Space&#039; in col ..

EPG launches &#039;Postcards to Space&#039; in collaboration with leading global ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.