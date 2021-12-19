UrduPoint.com

PNCA Announces To Continue 'Tabla And Vocal' Classes

PNCA announces to continue 'Tabla and Vocal' classes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Sunday announced to continue 'Vocal and Tabla' two-day classes in a week (Tuesday-Wednesday) with talented instructors Ahmed Khan and Sarfaraz Anwer.

A PNCA official Masroor Shah told APP, PNCA believes in providing musicians and artists with the platform and inspiration they need to reach their full potential.

These classes are open to all citizens, regardless of their age. He stated that the registration process began in each course, adding the registration fee for each course was Rs 1,000.

He advised aspiring amateur musicians and artists to uncover their actual potential as musicians and artists.

These classes were an effort to promote music of all genres and crafts fields along with polishing the creative skills of the young artists, he explained.

778

