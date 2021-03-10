PNCA announces trophy design contest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Wednesday announced a trophy design contest in connection with the "Pakistan National Film Awards 2021" that was being revived almost after 18 years.

"We are excited to announce a contest to design the trophies for the awards", Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP.

She said that after necessary modification, the winning trophy designs would be modeled in 3D and presented to the winners at PNFA 2021.

The first prize of the competition is Rs. 50,000 and second Prize is Rs. 25,000.

Innovation design will be given Rs. 10,000 and closest to theme Rs. 10,000 and use of innovative material will be rewarded with Rs. 10,000.

The contest is open for all ages and each entry must be the original work of the participant.

The selected trophy will become the intellectual property of PNFA. Only one entry per individual will be accepted. The registration form can be downloaded from PNCA website.