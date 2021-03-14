PNCA Announces Trophy Design Contest "Pakistan National Film Awards 2021"

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced a trophy design contest with theme "Pakistan National Film Awards 2021".

The Arts Council is going to revive the Pakistan National Film Awards (PNFA) 2021 after an absence of 18 years.

"We are excited to announce a contest to design the trophies for the awards", Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP.

She said that after necessary modification, the winning trophy design would be modeled in 3D and presented to the winners at PNFA 2021.

The first prize of the competition is Rs 50,000 and second Prize is Rs 25,000.

Special prizes will be giving to early submission first 14 considerable entries within a week –Rs. 5000 each. Innovation design will be given Rs. 10,000 and closest to theme Rs. 10,000 and use of innovative material Rs. 10,000.

The contest is open for all ages and each entry must be the original work of the participant. The selected trophy will become the intellectual property of PNFA. Only one entry per individual will be accepted. The registration form can be downloaded from PNCA website.

The willing candidates can contact for more information or questions about submission at pnfacontest@gmail.com or call 051-9215827.

/778