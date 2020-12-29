PNCA announces winners of art competition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts ( PNCA) on Tuesday announced winners of art competition organized by collaborative efforts of Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran and the council.

According to an official announcement, first prize holder was Hiba Riaz (16) who won the cash prize of Rs.

35, 000, second positions was grabbed by Farhatulain Kiani (28) who won the cash prize of Rs. 27,000 while third prize holder was Khawaja Muhammad Hussain (68) who won cash prize of Rs.20, 000. Wajeeha Batool (14) stood last with winning amount of Rs.13, 000 .

The competition was held under the theme of "Islamic unity, solidarity, harmony and unity among Islamic countries to provide youth with an opportunity to show their hidden skills.