UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Announces Winners Of Short Film Contest

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:39 PM

PNCA announces winners of short film contest

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Saturday announced the winners of an open contest of short films in celebration of 73rd Independence day of Pakistan where a young artist named Omar Nafees won first prize for his beautiful short film named "Phurr".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Saturday announced the winners of an open contest of short films in celebration of 73rd Independence day of Pakistan where a young artist named Omar Nafees won first prize for his beautiful short film named "Phurr".

Ahmad Abbas won 2nd position for his video titled "Wafa us ki"and Zaheer Zaufran got 3rd position for his video named "Yeh mera Pakistan".

The contestants from all across the country sent short videos reflecting the various aspects of the diverse Pakistani culture.

This contest was aimed to motivate the young generation towards celebration of Independence Day during these critical times and creating innovative stuff in that regard. PNCA also announced cash prizes for the top three shortlisted clips and uploaded the online award ceremony on PNCA, official Facebook page.

In the award ceremony the renowned Pakistani celebrity Farooq Qaiser and Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed were the guest of honour along with famous film maker and critic Aijaz Gul and Programme Coordinator PNCA Umer Zaka.

Aijaz Gul in his remarks gave an outlook on the selection process and provided some valuable tips to the young award holders regarding editing and content selection.

Farooq Qaiser appreciated the craft of young film makers and showed his compliments. He briefly described the importance of films as an effective medium of communication and how to improve the power of expression keeping in view the fundamentals.

Upon conclusion the Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed cordially appreciated the participation of all the respected participants for making this event successful. She enlightened the importance of creativity on both individual and collective level, and congratulated the award holders for showing some exceptional work.

She also gave a brief insight about PNCA recent one year film course and motivated the emerging filmmakers to adopt it in order to improve their craft.

She also congratulated Farooq Qaiser for achieving the most prestigious civil award "Sitara-i- Imtiaz" and showed her regards on behalf of PNCA.

Online speech contest and painting competition among children is part of the Independence Day Programmes of PNCA that will be held on August 17.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Facebook Young Independence Farooq Qaiser August Event All From Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University holds virtual graduation cere ..

11 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 77,640 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler to address SIARA 2020 during TBHF li ..

1 hour ago

Lahore Development Authority DG for enhancing reve ..

2 minutes ago

Returning Brits begin quarantine as second virus w ..

2 minutes ago

Arrangements for Muharram processions, majalis fin ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.