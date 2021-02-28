PNCA Arranges "Arts, Crafts Bazaar" To Provide Opportunities To Artisans

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday arranged a colourful Arts and Craft bazar to promote opportunities for women artisans besides revival of craft culture as well as creating opportunities for skilled women.

Speaking on the occasion Director General PNCA,Fauzia Saeed said the council was committed to provide opportunities to young people and artists for nurturing their talent. She said purpose of the bazaar was to counter the effects of Covid 19 and provide entertainment to the people as well as giving opportunity to the artisans to exhibit their art and earn livelihood.

She said artists have faced a number of difficulties for last one year so they decided to organize an opportunity for them through this bazar titled "Sunday kay Sunday".

The special guest of the event, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat, said that cultural activities help promote love, tolerance and peace in the society and young people should be attracted towards positive initiated.

While appreciating PNCA's work, the deputy commissioner mentioned that PNCA has organized music festivals in local markets and parks and the audience attended these events.

He said that Art and craft bazaar was an important effort to highlight the importance of the arts to the public.

