PNCA Arranges Colourful Puppet Show To Celebrate Quaid Day
Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 10:22 PM
To mark the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized a lively puppet show on Wednesday
The event aimed to honour the nation's founder while instilling his ideals and vision in younger generations through creative storytelling.
The colourful puppet show captivated children and families alike, with engaging performances by skilled puppeteers who brought to life important moments from Quaid-e-Azam's life.
The scripts emphasized his dedication to democracy, unity, and hard work, highlighting his pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan.
Speaking on the occasion, PNCA Director General, Muhammad Ayoub Jamali expressed the importance of using art and culture as a medium to inspire patriotism and educate the youth about Pakistan's history.
“Through events like these, we aim to keep Quaid’s legacy alive and pass on his values to the next generation in an interactive and entertaining way,” he said.
The parents and attendees praised the initiative, noting that it was a refreshing way to engage children in the history of Pakistan while providing family-friendly entertainment.
The event concluded with a message of hope and resilience, urging citizens to follow Quaid-e-Azam's principles for a prosperous and united Pakistan.
Besides this, PNCA also arranged an on-the-spot Painting and Drawing Competition to provide a platform for young artists to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation through their creativity.
The competition was divided into two groups among which the first group for children aged 7 to 13 years, created artwork based on the theme "Quaid ka Pakistan” while the second group, comprising participants aged 14 to 19 years, focused on the theme "Unity, Faith, Discipline."
This event was aimed at fostering a sense of patriotism among the youth and encouraging them to reflect on the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
The event was a vibrant celebration of creativity, national pride, and artistic talent.
