PNCA Arranges Cultural Activities To Celebrate Quaid Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

PNCA arranges cultural activities to celebrate Quaid Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) arranged cultural activities titled "Millat Ka Pasban" on Friday to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam on occasion of his 144th Birthday with traditional zeal and zest.

                        The celebrations were being aimed at educating the youth about the Quaid's vision and Pakistan's ideology.           Special events were arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the father of the nation, particularly with regards to rule of law,  supremacy of constitution and upholding of democracy.         Various colourful tableaus, patriotic songs were presented to commemorate the struggle of the Quaid for the creation of Pakistan.

               Moreover, a photographic exhibition portraying the educational, social and political life of Quaid-e-Azam was also displayed.                      Special Theatrical memes were presented by group of young to present Quiad's long struggles for separate homeland.                        Muzakara and speeches were also organized to highlight Quaid's vision for making a healthy nation. Other programmes included broadcasting of milli naghmas on large screen multimedia projector, screening of documentaries on Quaid's life.

