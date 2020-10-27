UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Arranges Day-long Cultural Activities To Observe Kashmir Black Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

PNCA arranges day-long cultural activities to observe Kashmir Black Day

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday arranged day-long cultural activities to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) facing illegal occupation for the last 73 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday arranged day-long cultural activities to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) facing illegal occupation for the last 73 years.

Various cultural activities were arranged to highlight the plight of Kashmiris in the occupied valley.The artists of PNCA arranged a puppet show highlighting the hardships of the Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.

The puppet show also presented Kashmir dance, Roshan Mustaqbil story, Khayali Palao, Sindhi Jhoomer, Jeway Pakistan and story of Mir Adnan for the children. The story regarding the hazards of tobacco was also presented in which young students skillfully exposed the Indian strategy and suppression of the Kashmiri people.

A tableau was performed by the students of various educational institutions. The tableau and skits, presented the hope to the Kashmiri freedom fighters for their struggle and paid tribute to the martyrs.

On this occasion, a speech contest was also held among school children.

A musical performance was also held to pay tribute to freedom fighters of Kashmir by presenting Kashmiri popular folk music and received a big applause from the audience.The young artists also presented folk dances of Kashmir.

The photographs presented on the struggle of Kashmiri people and to give message to the world that the people of the valley have never left the hope for freedom. To conclude the event a mime, show titled "Seed of Hope" was presented by PNCA.

The atrocities of Indian forces and plight of Kashmiri people, especially during the ongoing curfew was highlighted in these activities. Chairman Parliamentary Committee of National Assembly for Kashmir Affairs, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Pakistan wouold continue supporting Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination.

He said that Pakistan has made extensive efforts to highlight the gross human rights violations in the occupied valley. Shehryar said that India must immediately end the continuing lockdown adding that Pakistan was standing with Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Occupied Kashmir Martyrs Shaheed Music Young Jammu Afridi Event From

Recent Stories

Both terrorists and financial terrorists will be d ..

4 seconds ago

AGP recovers Rs176.9bln in 3 months

47 seconds ago

Criminal held, weapons recovered

50 seconds ago

Pak-Afghan trade and investment potential need to ..

51 seconds ago

Two hurt as Greek warship collides with freighter

53 seconds ago

India fails to dampen indomitable spirit of freedo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.