PNCA arranges day-long cultural activities to observe Kashmir Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday arranged day-long cultural activities to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) facing illegal occupation for the last 73 years.

Various cultural activities were arranged to highlight the plight of Kashmiris in the occupied valley.The artists of PNCA arranged a puppet show highlighting the hardships of the Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.

The puppet show also presented Kashmir dance, Roshan Mustaqbil story, Khayali Palao, Sindhi Jhoomer, Jeway Pakistan and story of Mir Adnan for the children. The story regarding the hazards of tobacco was also presented in which young students skillfully exposed the Indian strategy and suppression of the Kashmiri people.

A tableau was performed by the students of various educational institutions. The tableau and skits, presented the hope to the Kashmiri freedom fighters for their struggle and paid tribute to the martyrs.

On this occasion, a speech contest was also held among school children.

A musical performance was also held to pay tribute to freedom fighters of Kashmir by presenting Kashmiri popular folk music and received a big applause from the audience.The young artists also presented folk dances of Kashmir.

The photographs presented on the struggle of Kashmiri people and to give message to the world that the people of the valley have never left the hope for freedom. To conclude the event a mime, show titled "Seed of Hope" was presented by PNCA.

The atrocities of Indian forces and plight of Kashmiri people, especially during the ongoing curfew was highlighted in these activities. Chairman Parliamentary Committee of National Assembly for Kashmir Affairs, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Pakistan wouold continue supporting Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination.

He said that Pakistan has made extensive efforts to highlight the gross human rights violations in the occupied valley. Shehryar said that India must immediately end the continuing lockdown adding that Pakistan was standing with Kashmiris.