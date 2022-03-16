UrduPoint.com

PNCA Arranges Spring Festival 'Nowruz' Celebrations From Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 02:07 PM

PNCA arranges spring festival 'Nowruz' celebrations from tomorrow

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Burushaski Research Academy would arrange a grand spring festival 'Nowruz Celebrations' on Thursday (March 17) aiming to showcase culture and traditional heritage of the provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Burushaski Research academy would arrange a grand spring festival 'Nowruz Celebrations' on Thursday (March 17) aiming to showcase culture and traditional heritage of the provinces.

Talking to APP, official of PNCA Masroor Ali Shah said,"The show would include music and dance performances by artists of Gilgit-Baltistan." Masroor informed that Nowruz is the occasion for traditional cultural activities, combining common practices with local customs.

Adding he said poetry is a popular feature of Nowruz celebrations, with 'Nowruzi poems' being written, published and recited around the time of the festival.

He said music is also very important, and many of the countries that celebrate Nowruz have their own traditional folk songs specifically for the festival.

Nowruz songs would performed by traditional singers and story tellers, he added.

Masroor further briefed about the history of Nowruz celebrations that millions of people around the world have celebrated Nowruz - a festival that marks the Persian New Year and the official beginning of spring. Nowruz begins at the spring equinox, when the sun crosses the equator and day and night are equal length.

On this day, families spend time outside at a park or in the countryside and have a festive picnic. The day is all about being outside in nature and enjoying spring.

It's a month long celebration, filled with parties, craft-making, street performances and public rituals,he said. Nowruz promotes values of peace and solidarity between generations and within families, he added.

