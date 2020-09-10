PNCA arranges three day long Drama workshop

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized a three days drama workshop on Thursday aimed to motivate young generation towards power of communication ,adopting theater as a strong tool of expression.

Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed cordially appreciated the participation of all the respected participants for making this workshop successful.

Addressing to concluding ceremony, she said that the effectiveness of theater as a universal medium and how it can be used to express the creative instincts.

She said it is time to recognize the importance of creativity on both individual and collective level.

She said that the aspirants of theater should be motivated towards promotion of open air theater adding that as PNCA taken few steps taken.

She distributed certificates among the participants and assure her round the clock availability for well of arts & culture.

Course conductor Mr Waqar Azeem said that such workshops would definitely create awareness among young generation towards theater.

He said that the contents of workshop were highly commendable which motivate aspirants to take keen interest in learning acting skills.

He appreciated the initiative taken by PNCA and throw light on the importance of seeking knowledge and self-improvement technique.

Programme coordinator Mr Umer Zaka discussed the idea of that workshop and the encouraging response from all over the youth.

He also ensured that PNCA under the patronage of the Director General Dr Fouzia Saeed will continue these kinds of events on a broader scale and there is a lot more in pipe line.