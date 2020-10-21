UrduPoint.com
PNCA, Art Divvy To Screen Short Films On Oct 23

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:02 PM

PNCA, Art Divvy to screen short films on Oct 23

Foundation Art Divvy, an art gallery will hold third evening of "Divvy Film Festival" on October 23 to screen short films at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Foundation Art Divvy, an art gallery will hold third evening of "Divvy Film Festival" on October 23 to screen short films at PNCA. In collobration with Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), they will be showing,3 films including Nice Talking To You by Saim Sadiq, Some Lover To Some Beloved by Umar Riaz and Indus Blues by Jawad Sharif.

This festival will celebrate the breadth and depth of independent films being made by dedicated and talented filmmakers,an official said on Wednesday. She said that the themes of the films would be vary between human stories of love and heartbreak, the resilience of heroic individuals and the trauma of loss, as well as the joy of ordinary and unexpected moments.

She said that Festival will focus on independent Pakistani films, and includes feature films, short films, documentaries and animated films and sacreening would be held on every Friday for 6 weeks.Each evening will be curated carefully to create a thoughtful and immersive experience for the viewer, ending with a discussion with the film directors.There will also be an evening of panel discussions with film historians and directors,she said.

