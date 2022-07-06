UrduPoint.com

PNCA Art Exhibition 'Collective Ground' Starts

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2022 | 12:00 PM

PNCA art exhibition 'Collective Ground' starts

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts organized an art exhibition "Collective Ground" at the National Art Gallery on Wednesday to showcase sculptures of 29 prominent and imminent sculptors of Pakistan.

According to an official of PNCA, the objective of the exhibition is to highlight work of Pakistani sculptors at national level and help the younger generation to understand this branch of visual arts, Radio Pakistan reported.

Giving details of the exhibition to APP the official said the exhibition portrayed contemporary artworks followed by traditional techniques where each artist brought a different set of skills to present his splendid works.

"The exhibition will continue till August 10, from Monday to Friday and timings will be remained as 9:00 a.m till 4:00 p.m," the official said.

