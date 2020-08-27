PNCA asks for applications for online film production certificate program

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced an online one year certificate program in Film Production starting from October with the country's best film makers as teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced an online one year certificate program in Film Production starting from October with the country's best film makers as teachers.

The program is focused on film production with a full understanding of film making where various fields of film production will be offered to develop a more focused area of interest, with the intention that students could go into one of eight areas of specialization.

Disciplines that are being offered under this course include Film Foundation, Film History, Film Anatomy, Film as an art of social change, Scriptwriting, Film Structure, Developing characters, Dialogue Writing, Cinematography, Lighting design, Camera technique, Scene composition, Direction, Production & post production, basics of film editing, creating impact through editing, color grading, seminar on World Cinema, sound design, Recording on set & in studio, Dialogue Editing, Production Design, Set & Art, Costume, Makeup, Writing for comedy, drama, VFX Basics, Directing Actors, Master Plan and Working the team.

Students will be encouraged to be innovative in their approach as they sharpen their skills in expressing their ideas.

The curriculum is a mix of intellectual understanding, skill based learning and on-the-ground experience of working in a professional environment.

Some of the visiting faculty members include the biggest Names of national and international entertainment industry especially from cinema.

These film makers include Film Critic, Author & Academician, Filmmaker, American Photographer and cinematographer Peter Bussian, Writer, Producer & Actor Lisa Lucas, Actor, Director & Producer Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, Writer & Cinematographer Saim Sadiq, Author & Social Scientist and DG PNCA Dr. Fozia Saeed and Filmmaker Tabish Habib.

There will also be special lectures time to time throughout the course which will be delivered by the likes of Syed Noor, Nabeel Qureshi, Satish Anand, Bilal Lashari, Asim Raza, Nadeem Baig, Saqib Malik and Sameena Peerzada.

Scholarships will be given to five students with 50% waiver from the fee.Topper of the 1st Semester will get a 50% fee waiver in the 2nd Semester. Last date to apply for the course is September 5th whereas the commencement of classes will be from 1st October.