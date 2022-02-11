UrduPoint.com

PNCA Calls For Entry In NDCP Directory Of Creatives

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 04:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has demanded entry into the National Database Collection for Pakistan (NDCP) Directory of Creativity.

PNCA includes artists, painters, sculpture, Potter, craftsmen, illustrators, graphic designers, calligraphers, industrial designers, furniture designers, architects, interior designers, fashion designers, performer, actors, singers, musicians, composers, audio engineers, sound designers, voiceover artist, lyricist, poet, writer, screenwriter, novelist, copywriter, animator, concept writer, photographer, director, producer, art director, set designer, costume design, editor and colorist, to send your name, art discipline and contact details.

