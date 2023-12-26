The 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the visionary founder of Pakistan marked on December 25, 2023, as the nation came together with enthusiasm, devotion, and deep respect, pledging to build and advance the country on the principles of unity, faith, and trust

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the visionary founder of Pakistan marked on December 25, 2023, as the nation came together with enthusiasm, devotion, and deep respect, pledging to build and advance the country on the principles of unity, faith, and trust.

A prestigious ceremony at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts saw a significant turnout, where citizens gathered to commemorate this special day.

In the heart of the celebration, Owais Niazi took the stage with a mesmerizing violin performance, delivering "Ay Ruh e Quaid Aaj Ke Din Hum Tujhe Se Wada kartay Hain." The audience showered appreciation for his heartfelt rendition. The ceremony not only honored the birth anniversary but also served as a platform to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of Quaid-e-Azam in realizing the dream of a free and independent Pakistan.

The echoes of gratitude resonated through magnificent words as tributes were paid to Quaid-e-Azam's unwavering commitment to the well-being of Muslims in the subcontinent. The struggle for a homeland, where freedom and independence could flourish, was highlighted and celebrated.

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts became a hub of patriotic fervor as citizens from all walks of life gathered to commemorate this momentous occasion.

The air was filled with a sense of unity and purpose, as everyone present shared the common goal of advancing the nation in line with the principles envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam.

As the ceremony unfolded, the focus remained on acknowledging the significant role Quaid-e-Azam played in shaping the destiny of Pakistan.

The birth anniversary celebration was not merely a ritual; it was a manifestation of the nation's commitment to carry forward the legacy of Quaid-e-Azam. The principles of unity, faith, and trust were not just words but guiding lights for the journey ahead. The ceremony was a reminder that the path to progress and development lies in staying true to these foundational principles.

The ceremony at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts stood as a testament to the enduring spirit of the nation, dedicated to realizing the ideals set forth by its founding father. As citizens united in celebration, they reaffirmed their commitment to building a stronger, more prosperous Pakistan on the principles that have stood the test of time.