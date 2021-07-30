UrduPoint.com
PNCA Completes Registration Process Of Second Online Film Production Course

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has completed the registration process of the second online course of film production.

An official of PNCA Film Section, Asmara told APP that a total of 18 students was shortlisted for the online classes which would start from August 2.

She said that the students from all provinces have registered themselves for the second course while most of the applicants were with film background.

She said that national and international faculty would train and educate students in this program.

She said that Council was making efforts to create an environment for the youngster to groom their artistic skills in various arts forms.

She said the curriculum was a mixture of intellectual understanding, skill-based learning and on-the-ground experience of working in a professional environment.

