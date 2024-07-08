Open Menu

PNCA Conducts ‘Modern Calligraphy Workshop’ On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 09:18 PM

PNCA conducts ‘Modern Calligraphy Workshop’ on Monday

The participants at the ‘Modern Calligraphy Workshop’ conducted by the talented Ms. Rahat Shahid at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday learned the intricacies of modern calligraphic art

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The participants at the ‘Modern Calligraphy Workshop’ conducted by the talented Ms. Rahat Shahid at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday learned the intricacies of modern calligraphic art.

This workshop was part of the exhibition "Be a Catalyst; Re-imagining Connection with Gaia," held in collaboration with PNCA from July 03-10 to explore the profound connections between humanity and the Earth.

Under the expert guidance of Ms. Rahat Shahid, attendees embarked on a creative journey, learning the intricate techniques of modern calligraphy using canvas, acrylic colors, and brushes.

The participants created beautiful phrases such as "Ya Allah" and "Allahu Akbar," mastering the art from background creation to final writing. The workshop provided a platform for both beginners and seasoned artists to refine their skills and discover new dimensions of artistic expression.

Ms. Rahat Shahid, a self-taught artist with a post-graduate degree from Punjab University Lahore, shared her vast knowledge and passion for calligraphy with the participants.

Her dedication to the transformative power of art was evident in every stroke she demonstrated.

Ms. Shahid’s belief in art's ability to influence societal norms and deliver powerful messages was a central theme throughout the workshop.

The workshop attendees expressed their appreciation for the hands-on approach and personalized guidance provided by Ms. Shahid. Many participants noted the profound impact of the workshop on their understanding of calligraphy and their artistic capabilities.

The collaborative environment fostered creativity, inspiration, and a deep appreciation for the art form.

The Modern Calligraphy Workshop was conducted in connection with the exhibition "Be a Catalyst; Re-imagining Connection with Gaia." The workshop added a unique dimension to the exhibition, highlighting the role of art in fostering a deeper understanding of our relationship with the natural world.

The success of this workshop underscores the Pakistan National Council of the Arts' commitment to promoting artistic expression and providing platforms for artists to share their expertise.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Punjab July From Share

Recent Stories

Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of ..

Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating

4 minutes ago
 Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR C ..

Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts

7 minutes ago
 UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy ..

UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

7 minutes ago
 Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting

Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting

7 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura ..

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan

7 minutes ago
 Iranian envoy pays tribute Abdul Sattar Edhi on hi ..

Iranian envoy pays tribute Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 8th death anniversary

2 minutes ago
Security linked with economic situation; PPP to at ..

Security linked with economic situation; PPP to attend Govt called APC: Bilawal

2 minutes ago
 Anderson to bow out in England XI featuring debuta ..

Anderson to bow out in England XI featuring debutants Smith and Atkinson

2 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to 2-year imprisonment for thrashing ..

Man sentenced to 2-year imprisonment for thrashing woman

2 minutes ago
 Pak-China Joint Lab for AI to intelligentize Pakis ..

Pak-China Joint Lab for AI to intelligentize Pakistan's agriculture

48 minutes ago
 35 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

35 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

55 minutes ago
 CM Maryam chairs apex committee meeting

CM Maryam chairs apex committee meeting

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan