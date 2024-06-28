Open Menu

PNCA Conducts Rumi Camp As Part Of Summer Fiesta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:11 PM

PNCA conducts Rumi Camp as part of Summer Fiesta

Pakistan National Council of the Arts PNCA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training conducted scheduled classes and Rumi Camp on Friday as a part of Summer Fiesta 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts PNCA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training conducted scheduled classes and Rumi Camp on Friday as a part of Summer Fiesta 2024.

In the first Phase, PNCA has conducted a drama Workshop at IMCG F-10/2 on July 27 while the Calligraphy classes are being organized at Islamabad Model school (I-V) , F-6/3, Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3.

Two days singing workshop was conducted at Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate) F-7/4 from July 27-28.

Summer Fiesta is being arranged to provide students with an enriching and dynamic educational experience over the summer.

This comprehensive program is set to take place at multiple venues across Islamabad Capital schools and promises a wide array of courses and activities tailored to engage and inspire young minds.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Young July Post From

Recent Stories

DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department

DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department

28 seconds ago
 UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food ..

UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..

12 minutes ago
 PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve politica ..

PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan

12 minutes ago
 Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan ..

Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal

12 minutes ago
 Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complain ..

Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time

12 minutes ago
 KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as officia ..

KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence

12 minutes ago
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting p ..

Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor

18 minutes ago
 Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza

Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza

18 minutes ago
 Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: ..

Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

18 minutes ago
 Banking sector to observe Bank Holiday on Monday

Banking sector to observe Bank Holiday on Monday

5 minutes ago
 SSP assures traders of security, traffic managemen ..

SSP assures traders of security, traffic management measures

9 minutes ago
 NA passes counter-resolution, criticizes US unders ..

NA passes counter-resolution, criticizes US understanding of Pakistan's democrac ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan