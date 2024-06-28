PNCA conducts Rumi Camp as part of Summer Fiesta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts PNCA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training conducted scheduled classes and Rumi Camp on Friday as a part of Summer Fiesta 2024.

In the first Phase, PNCA has conducted a drama Workshop at IMCG F-10/2 on July 27 while the Calligraphy classes are being organized at Islamabad Model school (I-V) , F-6/3, Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3.

Two days singing workshop was conducted at Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate) F-7/4 from July 27-28.

Summer Fiesta is being arranged to provide students with an enriching and dynamic educational experience over the summer.

This comprehensive program is set to take place at multiple venues across Islamabad Capital schools and promises a wide array of courses and activities tailored to engage and inspire young minds.