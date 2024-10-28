PNCA, Culture Division, UNESCO to celebrate first Int’l Day of Intangible Cultural Heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the National Heritage and Culture Division and UNESCO, will host an event in Islamabad to mark the first-ever International Day of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

According to an official of PNCA, the event will be held on October 29 (Tuesday) at the PNCA premises. The celebration will highlight Pakistan's rich cultural heritage with showcases of traditional practices like Boreendo, Narh Sur, Suri Jagek, Falconry, and Nowruz.

This initiative underscores the significance of preserving intangible cultural heritage, offering attendees a chance to experience these unique cultural expressions firsthand.

This event represents Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding and promoting its cultural heritage, fostering awareness, and celebrating its diverse traditions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first edition of the International Day of the Intangible Cultural Heritage was marked on October 17, 2024.

The 42nd session of the General Conference of UNESCO in November 2023 proclaimed 17 October as the International Day of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

To mark this first edition in 2024, States Parties and other stakeholders of the 2003 Convention are encouraged to join the celebration by organising events and activities to showcase the diversity and richness of living heritage and to raise awareness of the importance of its safeguarding.