PNCA displays photography, calligraphy, sculpture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

To commemorate the Holy month of Ramzan, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) arranged an Art Exhibition, "Creative Photography, Calligraphy, and Sculpture" by Aftab Ahmed Khan (late) and his son Ahsan Khan here on Wednesday at the National Art Gallery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :To commemorate the Holy month of Ramzan, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) arranged an Art Exhibition, "Creative Photography, Calligraphy, and Sculpture" by Aftab Ahmed Khan (late) and his son Ahsan Khan here on Wednesday at the National Art Gallery.

Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, special assistant to the Prime Minister inaugurated the exhibition. The exhibition provides an interesting collection for the viewers with over 100 pieces including creative photography and sculptures. The group exhibition of father and son provided variety for the viewers, a wide range of mediums and techniques which are used in the artworks.

Aftab Ahmed Khan (Late) had expertise as a book writer, forensic expert, artist, calligraphy extraordinaire and a Pride of Performance winner.

This carefully curated exhibition is destined to make an impact; it offers the audiences a new, experience and exciting materials used in innovative ways and see different approaches to just what the art of calligraphy is.

The show continues till 30th March. The show was visited by a large audience including artists, students, VIPs, officials, etc.

PNCA is dedicated to promoting Pakistani Art on Local and National scale. Our elevated and unique programmes that present traditional and contemporary art practices reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as supports the professional development of the artist.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artist's own understanding of their work and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry. PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists, said the organizers.