UrduPoint.com

PNCA Displays Photography, Calligraphy, Sculpture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 09:38 PM

PNCA displays photography, calligraphy, sculpture

To commemorate the Holy month of Ramzan, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) arranged an Art Exhibition, "Creative Photography, Calligraphy, and Sculpture" by Aftab Ahmed Khan (late) and his son Ahsan Khan here on Wednesday at the National Art Gallery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :To commemorate the Holy month of Ramzan, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) arranged an Art Exhibition, "Creative Photography, Calligraphy, and Sculpture" by Aftab Ahmed Khan (late) and his son Ahsan Khan here on Wednesday at the National Art Gallery.

Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, special assistant to the Prime Minister inaugurated the exhibition. The exhibition provides an interesting collection for the viewers with over 100 pieces including creative photography and sculptures. The group exhibition of father and son provided variety for the viewers, a wide range of mediums and techniques which are used in the artworks.

Aftab Ahmed Khan (Late) had expertise as a book writer, forensic expert, artist, calligraphy extraordinaire and a Pride of Performance winner.

This carefully curated exhibition is destined to make an impact; it offers the audiences a new, experience and exciting materials used in innovative ways and see different approaches to just what the art of calligraphy is.

The show continues till 30th March. The show was visited by a large audience including artists, students, VIPs, officials, etc.

PNCA is dedicated to promoting Pakistani Art on Local and National scale. Our elevated and unique programmes that present traditional and contemporary art practices reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as supports the professional development of the artist.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artist's own understanding of their work and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry. PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists, said the organizers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Ahsan Khan March Industry

Recent Stories

UK Government to Postpone Plan to Increase Retirem ..

UK Government to Postpone Plan to Increase Retirement Age to 68 Years - Reports

5 minutes ago
 At Least 25 People Injured After Ship Tips Over in ..

At Least 25 People Injured After Ship Tips Over in Edinburgh Port - Reports

5 minutes ago
 ICT admin sealed 5 illegal LPG, petrol filling sta ..

ICT admin sealed 5 illegal LPG, petrol filling stations

5 minutes ago
 Dr Shahid Kamal's services extolled at condolence ..

Dr Shahid Kamal's services extolled at condolence reference

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner attends reception of Hindu community

Commissioner attends reception of Hindu community

5 minutes ago
 Govt making petrol expensive for rich, cheaper for ..

Govt making petrol expensive for rich, cheaper for poor: Minister of State for P ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.