PNCA Displays Rabia Zuberi Art Collection

Published February 03, 2022

PNCA displays Rabia Zuberi art collection

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Visual Art Division on Thursday organized an art exhibition, titled "Forms of Existence" to pay tribute to a legendary master artist Rabia Zuberi

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Visual Art Division on Thursday organized an art exhibition, titled "Forms of Existence" to pay tribute to a legendary master artist Rabia Zuberi.

The show is an amalgamation of drawings, sculptures and paintings from National Art Gallery's permanent collection. The senior officials of The show will be on display till 10th February 2022.

COVID SOPS will be strictly followed at the premises of display.

Rabia Zuberi, sometime referred to in Pakistan as Queen Mother of Arts, was a sculptor, painter, former chairperson of the Pakistan Arts Council, teacher and Pakistan's first woman sculptor.

Some of her drawings includes Duputta, Quest for Peace and some sculptures titled Peace Message from the Progressive World and Peace Message were acquired by the National Art Gallery, Pakistan during an exhibition in 2003.

In 2010, the government awarded her the Pride of Performance in recognition of her paintings, depicting an orphan with visage.

Her life is covered in a book titled Rabia Zuberi: Life and Work which was published in 2009. Her career was covered in a book titled Unveiling the Visible: Lives and Works of Women Artists of Pakistan which was published in 2002.

>