PNCA, Embassy Of Pak-Iran To Hold First Photography Competition Soon

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 03:50 PM

PNCA, Embassy of Pak-Iran to hold First Photography Competition soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :In collobortaion with Embassy of Iran- Pakistan, National Counsil of Arts (PNCA) will hold First Photography Competition titled "Islamic Unity" soon.

The date for submission of amateur and professional photographers will be from November 2nd to 22th.

The subject of photography will be solidarity, Harmony and Unity among Islamic world,an official told APP on Sunday.

He said that photographs must be Digital size 300dpi, 4800 to 6000 px with age below 16.

First prize and second prize winners will get 35000 and 27000 while third and forth prize winners will get 2000 and 13000.

Each participants will send one entry on following mailing address ummahpic2020@gmail.com, he stated. 395

