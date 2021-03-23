UrduPoint.com
PNCA Extends Deadline Of Trophy Design Contest "PNFA 2021" To March 27

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:28 PM

PNCA extends deadline of trophy design contest

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday extended deadline of trophy design competition "Pakistan National Film Awards (PNFA) 2021" to March 27 for all the contestants due to popular demand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday extended deadline of trophy design competition "Pakistan National Film Awards (PNFA) 2021" to March 27 for all the contestants due to popular demand.

The Council is going to revive the Pakistan National Film Awards (PNFA) 2021 after an absence of 18 years.

"We are excited to announce a contest to design the trophies for the awards", an official of PNCA told APP.

After necessary modification, the winning trophy design will be modeled in 3D and presented to the winners at PNFA 2021.

The first prize of the competition is Rs. 50,000 and second Prize is Rs.

25,000. Special prizes will be giving to early submission first 14 considerable entries within a week �Rs. 5000 each. Innovation design will be given Rs. 10,000 and closest to theme Rs. 10,000 and use of innovative material Rs. 10,000.

The contest is open for all ages and each entry must be the original work of the participant. The selected trophy will become the intellectual property of PNFA. Only one entry per individual will be accepted. The registration form can be downloaded from PNCA website.

The willing candidates can contact for more information or questions about submission at pnfacontest@gmail.com or call 051-9215827.

