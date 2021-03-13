UrduPoint.com
PNCA Finalizes Preparations To Celebrate "Pakistan Day" In Befitting Manner

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:07 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize "Youm-e-Pakistan" Children show on March 23, featuring national songs and speeches highlighting the significance of the day and importance of the freedom movement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize "Youm-e-Pakistan" Children show on March 23, featuring national songs and speeches highlighting the significance of the day and importance of the freedom movement.

Students from various educational institutions of twin cities would present colorful cultural show to mark Pakistan Day at PNCA.

The students would also present tableau's and short stories to demonstrate the historical value of 23rd March as Pakistan day.

In the segments of puppet show, regional dances and tableau's would be performed portraying different themes related to freedom movement, cultural heritage, rich arts and crafts of the country.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that such cultural events help children to understand the history with entertaining programmes and cultural shows.

PNCA would also organize a special musical event to celebrate "Pakistan Day" on March 23 at the PNCA Auditorium.

According to PNCA, the Arts Council would also arrange a reception for the winners of National Civil Awards on March 24.

The artists representing all four provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir would present national songs in the musical show.

The National Puppet Theatre of PNCA would also perform a puppet show conveying message of patriotism and love for the country.

The puppet charactors would also present folk takes, skits and national songs to educate and induce patriotism and llove for the country. Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP that the event was aimed to mark Pakistan Day that reminds us the sacrifices of millions of Muslims in achieving a separate homeland. She said that COVID-19 SOPs would be strictly adopted during musical show and other cultural programmes.

