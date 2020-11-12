UrduPoint.com
PNCA, Foundation Art Divvy To Screen Short Films On Friday

Thu 12th November 2020

PNCA, Foundation Art Divvy to screen short films on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Foundation Art Divvy, an art gallery will hold sixth evening of "Divvy Film Festival" tomorrow (Friday) to screen short films at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).                                            In collobration with PNCA, they will be showing two exceptional films including Khamosh Pani  by Sabiha Sumar and Jinnah by Jamil Dehlavi.

This festival will celebrate the breadth and depth of independent films being made by dedicated and talented filmmakers,an official said on Wednesday.                     She said that the themes of the films would vary between human stories of love and heartbreak, the resilience of heroic individuals and the trauma of loss, as well as the joy of ordinary and unexpected moments.

                   She said that festival will focus on independent Pakistani films, and includes feature films, short films, documentaries and animated films and sacreening would be held on every Friday for 6 weeks.                    Each evening will be curated carefully to create a thoughtful and immersive experience for the viewer, ending with a discussion with the film directors.       There will also be an evening of panel discussions with film historians and directors, she said.

