PNCA holds 3D Relief Workshop for young artists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday organized a one day 3D relief workshop to impart field-based latest knowledge of visual arts to the younger generation pursuing their passion and skills in the areas of arts.

As many as 30 participants from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including students of different colleges attended the workshop, said an official while sharing insights with APP.

He said that the workshop was a compliment to Visual Arts Division's ongoing exhibition "A Portal to the Past" by the renowned artist Asif Hussain who had devised special techniques to create high-relief sculptures of fiberglass.

The workshop was an incredible opportunity for the youth to learn from the master in the field, he added.

"Art is the language of peace which spreads love. Converting any idea or thought into painting and portrait is one of the best gifts the God to mankind," said Asif Hussain.

At the end, certificates were distributed among the participants of the workshop whereas the participants extended their gratitude to PNCA for organizing such a remarkable activity for the orientation and promotion of relief arts.